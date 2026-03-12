MENOY

 Όλες οι ειδήσεις
Search Button Close Search
ΑΝΑΖΗΤΗΣΗ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Συναγερμός στο Μίσιγκαν: Ένοπλος εισέβαλε με αυτοκίνητο σε εβραϊκή συναγωγή και άρχισε να πυροβολεί – Δείτε βίντεο

Φωτογραφία: Pixabay
|
THESTIVAL TEAM

Η αστυνομία στο Γουέστ Μπλούμφιλντ του Μίσιγκαν κλήθηκε την Πέμπτη να αντιμετωπίσει έναν ένοπλο που πυροβολούσε σε συναγωγή.

Δεν είναι σαφές για την ώρα αν υπάρχουν θύματα.

Πληροφορίες μιλούν για ένα αυτοκίνητο που χτύπησε στο κτίριο και πήρε φωτιά.

Η Εβραϊκή Ομοσπονδία του Ντιτρόιτ προέτρεψε τα εβραϊκά ιδρύματα να κλειδώσουν τις εγκαταστάσεις τους, ώστε κανένας να μην εισέρχεται ή εξέρχεται στα κτίρια.

ΗΠΑ

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Διαβάστε μας στο Google News Ακολουθήστε το Thestival στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις από τη Θεσσαλονίκη, την Ελλάδα και τον κόσμο.

Περισσοτερες Ειδησεις

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ 6 ώρες πριν

Κ. Τσουκαλάς: Κάλεσα τον κ. Μαρινάκη σε δημόσιο διάλογο όπου, όπως και όποτε θέλει, αλλά αρνήθηκε

LIFESTYLE 22 ώρες πριν

Κατερίνα Διδασκάλου: “Μου οφείλει ακόμα έναν έρωτα η ζωή”

ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΑ 13 ώρες πριν

Βούλα: Μία νεκρή και ένας τραυματίας σε σύγκρουση ΙΧ με ταξί

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ 4 ώρες πριν

Μητσοτάκης: Ξεκόβω κάθε συζήτηση για πρόωρες εκλογές και ανασχηματισμό – Έχουμε υπόψιν μας και άλλα μέτρα στήριξης

ΕΘΝΙΚΑ 2 ώρες πριν

Η Τουρκία επιμένει να προκαλεί στο Αιγαίο με τέσσερις παραβάσεις του FIR Αθηνών

ΔΙΕΘΝΗ 22 ώρες πριν

Ερντογάν: Έκκληση για κατάπαυση πυρός στην κρίση με το Ιράν – Επίθεση κατά Νετανιάχου