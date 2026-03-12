Συναγερμός στο Μίσιγκαν: Ένοπλος εισέβαλε με αυτοκίνητο σε εβραϊκή συναγωγή και άρχισε να πυροβολεί – Δείτε βίντεο

Η αστυνομία στο Γουέστ Μπλούμφιλντ του Μίσιγκαν κλήθηκε την Πέμπτη να αντιμετωπίσει έναν ένοπλο που πυροβολούσε σε συναγωγή.

Δεν είναι σαφές για την ώρα αν υπάρχουν θύματα.

Police are currently responding to an active shooter at Temple Israel Synagogue in Michigan.



All nearby schools and houses of worship have been told to shelter in place while police respond.



The mainstream media has confirmed this is not a false flag. pic.twitter.com/oEwhY8enWl March 12, 2026

Πληροφορίες μιλούν για ένα αυτοκίνητο που χτύπησε στο κτίριο και πήρε φωτιά.

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Police are on scene, and officials have not yet confirmed any victims.

Η Εβραϊκή Ομοσπονδία του Ντιτρόιτ προέτρεψε τα εβραϊκά ιδρύματα να κλειδώσουν τις εγκαταστάσεις τους, ώστε κανένας να μην εισέρχεται ή εξέρχεται στα κτίρια.