Αμερικανικό F-15 καταρρίφθηκε και συνετρίβη στο Κουβέιτ – Δείτε βίντεο
Αμερικανικό μαχητικό αεροπλάνο F-15 καταρρίφθηκε και συνετρίβη το πρωί της Δευτέρας στο Κουβέιτ.
Σύμφωνα με βίντεο που έχουν αναρτηθεί στο Χ οι πιλότοι ενεργοποίησαν τα αερόστατα ασφαλείας και διασώθηκαν κατά την προσγείωσή τους στο έδαφος.
Οι πρώτες εκτιμήσεις κάνουν λόγο για κατάρριψη από φίλια πυρά ενώ το αμερικανικό μαχητικό πετούσε πάνω από το Κουβέιτ στο πλαίσιο επιχείρησης εντοπισμού και κατάρριψης εχθρικών drone.
Δείτε βίντεο:
BREAKING: A U.S. fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/W6Mgim47iO— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 2, 2026
At least one pilot ejected before the fighter jet crash in Kuwait. https://t.co/j0nVDqNh4f pic.twitter.com/WoxIJ9oZYB— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026
From the crash site, stands a terrified American pilot who parachuted from ye destroyed American fighter jet that just crashed in Kuwait.— The Kremlin (@The_Kremlinn) March 2, 2026
Dear Americans, is this how you want your dear sons to die in the middle East ?
Iran will destroy and drive out USA from the Middle East pic.twitter.com/Bcsne8kkjV
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 2, 2026
The U.S. F-15 fighter jet pilot who was down over Kuwait moments ago in a friendly fire incident is alive.
He ejected and is now being taken care of by a group of Kuwaitis pic.twitter.com/XhIZK5rUTW