Αμερικανικό F-15 καταρρίφθηκε και συνετρίβη στο Κουβέιτ – Δείτε βίντεο

Αμερικανικό μαχητικό αεροπλάνο F-15 καταρρίφθηκε και συνετρίβη το πρωί της Δευτέρας στο Κουβέιτ.

Σύμφωνα με βίντεο που έχουν αναρτηθεί στο Χ οι πιλότοι ενεργοποίησαν τα αερόστατα ασφαλείας και διασώθηκαν κατά την προσγείωσή τους στο έδαφος.

Οι πρώτες εκτιμήσεις κάνουν λόγο για κατάρριψη από φίλια πυρά ενώ το αμερικανικό μαχητικό πετούσε πάνω από το Κουβέιτ στο πλαίσιο επιχείρησης εντοπισμού και κατάρριψης εχθρικών drone.

Δείτε βίντεο:

BREAKING: A U.S. fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/W6Mgim47iO March 2, 2026

At least one pilot ejected before the fighter jet crash in Kuwait. https://t.co/j0nVDqNh4f pic.twitter.com/WoxIJ9oZYB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2026

